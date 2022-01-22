Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.