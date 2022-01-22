CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of TRGP opened at $55.45 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

