CI Investments Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 527.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,741 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VMware by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in VMware by 2.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $123.74 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

