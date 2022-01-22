Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. 481,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,992. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

