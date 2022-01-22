Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 762,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.