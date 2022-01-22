NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.