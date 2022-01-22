1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issues Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 55,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 1st Source by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 1st Source by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1st Source by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

