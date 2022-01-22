Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,301. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

