Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 568,350 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $481,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. 1,191,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

