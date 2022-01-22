Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $963.54 or 0.02735288 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,858 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

