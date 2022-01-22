NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

