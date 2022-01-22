Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 317,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,630. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

