Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NOK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,051,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,443,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

