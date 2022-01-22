Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 1,745,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,820. Comerica has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.