Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 469,797 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after buying an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 136.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,727,000 after buying an additional 169,949 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $8.18 on Friday, hitting $139.72. 3,367,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,516. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

