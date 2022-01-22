B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,053 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

