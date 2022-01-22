Tobam Sells 655 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

NYSE PEN opened at $218.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average is $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

