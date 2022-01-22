Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 125.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 588,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 327,852 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 33.3% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.