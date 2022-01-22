First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,814,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

