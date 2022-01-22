Keystone Financial Group Sells 860 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

ABT stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

