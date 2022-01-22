Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Cut by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,874 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

