Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 135.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.93 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

