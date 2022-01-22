Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.