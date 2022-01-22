BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

