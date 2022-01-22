Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Snap-on by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

