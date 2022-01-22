BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 80.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

