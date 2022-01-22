BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

