BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,770 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,941 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.10 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.