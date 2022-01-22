BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,739.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $132.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

