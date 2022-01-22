BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,942.17 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,969.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,766.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

