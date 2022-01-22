Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

