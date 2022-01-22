Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 918 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.84 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

