CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

