Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

