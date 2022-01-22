Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

