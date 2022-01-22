E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $215,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

