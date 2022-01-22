NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $34,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.