CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

