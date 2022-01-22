Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.83 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 155.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 26,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.