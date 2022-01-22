Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 704,993 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,956,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 704,993 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 2.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.17% of Trimble worth $653,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. 1,216,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,596. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

