Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $862.60 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Linde makes up 3.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $862,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.12. 1,921,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.49. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.