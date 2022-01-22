Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $272.81 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $272.81 or 0.00774436 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $524,060.81 and $819.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WG0USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.