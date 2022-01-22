Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,157. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

