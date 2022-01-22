Aviva PLC Sells 7,629 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

