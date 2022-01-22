Aviva PLC Sells 18,046 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $51,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $154.17 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

