Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,213 shares of company stock worth $13,438,903. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE:OSH opened at $17.48 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

