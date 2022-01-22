Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 189.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after buying an additional 790,382 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

