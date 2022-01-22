Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,230 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.84% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

