Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $397.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $483.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.