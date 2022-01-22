First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $76,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,989.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,662.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,767.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

